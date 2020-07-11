1/1
Chester P. Omichinski
1921 - 2020
Chester "Chet" Paul Omichinski of Naples, Florida passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the age of 99 following several months of declining health. Chester was born in Glen Lyon, Pennsylvania on June 12, 1921 to Konstanty and Maria Omichinski. He was the seventh of nine children and the last surviving sibling. Chet was a graduate of the Casey Jones School of Aeronautics of Newark, NJ. and Wilkes College of Wilkes Barre PA. He joined the US Army Air Corps and served his country during World War II in Europe. In 1949 he was married to Alma Fanucci and they remained dedicated to each other until his passing. They moved to Connecticut in 1951 residing first in West Hartford, then East Hartford where their three children, Paul, Ellen and Jon, were born. They moved to Bloomfield to be closer to Chet's employer, Kaman Aircraft. He retired from Kaman Aircraft in 1988 having followed his passion for flying machines. In his retirement, Chet helped his sons operate their aerospace parts manufacturing business. Chet and Alma followed their closest friends and neighbors, Bob and Shirley Whiting, to Naples, Florida, where they enjoyed their retirement years in the company of great friends and golfing. Chet was preceded in death by all his siblings and his son Jon. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Alma; children Paul and wife Debbie Omichinski, Ellen and husband Ted Coia; grandchildren John Paul Omichinski, Zachary Omichinski, Peter Omichinski, Anya Omichinski, Paul C. Omichinski, Christopher Coia, Nicole and husband Christopher Carey and Ben Coia. When asked what made him happiest, Chet would quickly reply his family and friends. He was grateful for his good health and his good fortune to be able to provide his children with the opportunity to succeed in their pursuits. He wished that everyone could be as lucky as he was to have lived a full and rewarding life. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home. Due to the COVID related precautions, the family will schedule a memorial service at a time when friends and family can attend safely. Donations in Chester's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at: act.alz.org/site/donation

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 11, 2020.
