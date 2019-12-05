Home

Chester R. Pomaski


1926 - 2019
Chester Robert "Bud" Pomaski, 92, of Avon, beloved husband of Rosa Maria (De Ovando) Pomaski, died Thursday, November 28, 2019 in Puebla, Mexico. He was born December 17, 1926 in Avon, son of the late Charles Joseph and Mary Elizabeth (Jakubiak) Pomaski and had lived in Avon for many years prior to moving to Puebla, Mexico. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served during World War II. Mr. Pomaski was the Owner and Director of HPTR in Puebla, Mexico for many years prior to his retirement. Bud enjoyed hunting, working and gardening. In addition to his beloved wife of 37 years, he is survived by his son, Edward Charles Pomaski, his daughter, Mary Elizabeth Pomaski and grandson, Eduardo Julio Pomaski, all of Puebla, Mexico; his sister-in-law, Reha Pomaski of Old Saybrook and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Bobby Pomaski and his siblings, Emily, Raymond, Dorothy, Phillis and Edith. His family will receive friends at the Vincent Funeral Home, 120 Albany Turnpike in Canton on Friday, December 6th from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 AM at St. Patrick's Church in Collinsville. Burial with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Please visit Bud's Book of Memories at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 5, 2019
