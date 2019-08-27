Hartford Courant Obituaries
Chester Ronewicz


1953 - 2019
Chester Ronewicz Obituary
Chester Henryk Ronewicz, 66, of Berlin, CT, beloved husband of Karen Gladczuk Ronewicz passed away on Saturday, August 24 th at The Hospital for Special Care after a long illness. Chester was born in Brodnica, Poland on June 14, 1953, the son of Henryk and Stefania (Kania) Ronewicz. Chester graduated from Bulkeley High School and attended Quinnipiac University majoring in History and Political Science. Chester always put the needs of others before himself. Chester loved being a father sharing special moments with his daughter. Chester enjoyed scouting, reading, cars, and being a Star Trek Fan. He is survived by his loving wife Karen of 39 years, daughter Alexandra and son-in-law Adam Kosakowski, sister Anne and brother-in-law Edward O'Flaherty, brother Richard Ronewicz, mother-in-law Florence Gladczuk, brother-in-law Joseph Gladczuk, brother-in-law Thomas Gladczuk, nephew Joseph O' Flaherty and niece Corinne O'Flaherty, and several Aunts, cousins and friends. He will deeply be missed by his furry pals Duchess and BaBa. There will be calling hours from 6-8pm on Thursday August 29th at Rose Hill Funeral Home 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill, CT. On Friday August 30th at 10am, A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Josephine Bakhita Parish at St. James Church 767 Elm St. Rocky Hill, CT. Please share expressions of sympathy, memories or photo tributes at Rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 27, 2019
