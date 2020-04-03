|
3/21/2004-3/30/2020 On the night of March 30th, 2020, just 9 days after her 16th birthday, God chose to call Chloe into his loving arms. She was a beautiful, sweet, compassionate young lady, but sadly it was her time to become an angel. She grew up and was educated in Middletown. At the time of her death, Chloe was a sophomore at Middletown High School. Everyone who spent time with her realized that she loved loving other people - listening to their concerns, laughing at their silliness, and comforting them when they needed it. She was involved in many sports: soccer, cheer, & lacrosse, but her absolute favorite was wrestling. One of her wrestling coaches, Mr McKeever, said it best. "Chloe quietly observed everything and everyone. You had to listen for her words because she wasn't going to advertise them. But, if you did you would hear beautiful sounds...enjoyment in her friends and a passion for life with a tweak of sarcasm." She cherished spending time with her family, both immediate and extended and loved vacationing! Chloe enjoyed sitting by her aunt's pool with her friends and family - listening to music, tanning, taking countless selfies & quietly eavesdropping on as much "adult" conversation as she could. She spent many hours shopping for the latest fashions, getting her nails done, and baking with her Aunt Caroline. Actually mint chocolate brownies were her favorite food group, other than Nutella. Chloe is survived by family and many, many friends, all of whom loved her and will miss her terribly: her parents, Brian Russell & Rebecca Russell, her sister Aeriel, brothers Brian, Nathan and Noah. She had a very special bond with Nathan; they were practically "Irish twins". For most of their lives they were joined at the hip, supporting each other through good times and bad. She is also survived by her grandparents, Bill and Debra Manuel, several aunts & uncles: Julie Vernik, Bill and Lee Russell, Caroline Messina and Bonnie Koba. Also several first cousins: Bruce Vernik, Shaun and Scott Russell, Karen Zinkerman, Danielle Nixon, Brianna Benoit, Ian and Ross Koba, and her brother-cousins Dave, Jay, and Russ Messina. A very special young lady, Chloe leaves us all stunned and broken hearted. May her soul feel the peace and comfort we are all sending her and she so deserves. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The Coughlin- Lastrina Funeral Home 491 High St. Middletown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 3, 2020