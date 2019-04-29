Christian (MacIntosh) Finance, 98, of Ellington, beloved wife of the late Edwin "Ed' Finance (2005), passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019. Born in Ormiston, Scotland, the daughter of the late Richard and Christian (Brown) MacIntosh, she came to the United States in 1926 and lived in East Hartford before moving to Ellington seventy-three years ago. She was a longtime member of Ellington Congregational Church and the Ellington American Legion Auxiliary Post #62. She and her husband enjoyed bowling on the former church bowling league. Family was very important to Christian, and she was instrumental in instilling that virtue to all her children. She is survived by her children, Peggy-Ann Campbell and Robert Poggie of Ellington, Christian M. Jezouit of Ellington, and Richard E. Finance of Ellington; six grandchildren, Todd Campbell (Tracey), Tricia Oliver (Matt), Julie Smith (Andy), Jennifer Charette (Jim), Kacie Finance (Elizabeth), and Robert Finance; eight great grandchildren, Caitlin and Mackenzie Campbell, Owen and Trevor Oliver, Kaleigh Jezouit, Riley Charette, and Eddie and Eva Smith, and several special nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by two brothers, William and Neil MacIntosh, and her two sons-in-law, John W. Campbell and Thomas R. Jezouit. Christian would never say goodbye, she would say good night for now, so Mom, "Good night for now." We love you and will miss you. Her family will receive friends for memorial calling hours on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to the , 76 Batterson Park Road, Farmington, CT 06032 or to the Ellington Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc., P. O. Box 71, Ellington, CT 06029. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary