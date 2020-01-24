Home

All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bethel AME Church
1154 Blue Hills Ave.
Bloomfield, CT
Christian John Grant Obituary
Christian John Grant went with the Angels on 1/14/2020 unexpectedly at the age of 19. Christian is survived by his loving parents Raymond and Su'Nia Malcolm & Richard Grant, siblings, grandparents & host of family members. Celebration of Life will be held on 1/27/2020, 10 am -12 pm at Bethel AME Church 1154 Blue Hills Ave., Bloomfield, CT. Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT. ALL FAITH MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 90 John Fitch Blvd. So. Windsor, CT has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 24, 2020
