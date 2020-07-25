1/1
Christina Marie Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christina "Chris" Marie Wilson, 60, of Windsor, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Chris was born and raised in Hartford, daughter of Patricia W. (Richi) Congelosi of Windsor and the late Robert J. Wilson. She graduated from Bulkeley High School in Hartford and received her certification in Paralegal Studies from the Branford Hall Career Institute in Windsor. Chris was employed as a Legal Administrative Assistant for The Hartford for 25 years, and most recently as an Administrative Assistant at Acme Monaco in New Britain. Chris was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and dear friend. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Her family and friends will fondly remember her as a loving spirit who unconditionally gave of her time and talents. She would do anything for anyone and asked for nothing in return. Chris was very involved in her community and dedicated her free time to volunteering at The Windsor Arts Center, The Windsor Historical Society's Annual House Tour, The Talcott Mountain Music Festival, and The GFWC Windsor Women's Club, where she was a member for over 25 years and held many positions. She also served on the GFWC/CT Executive Committee as Communications and Public Relations Chair, Recording Secretary, and the E-Newsletter Editor. Chris was also the Recipient of the LaFountain VIP Award in 2019. Chris supported the Special Olympics by cheering on the racers at the finish line, and also manned the booth for Alex's Lemonade Stand, a fundraiser to raise money for fighting cancer. Chris was an avid reader and loved the Red Sox. She had an on-going battle with her step father who was a Yankees fan; and there was always a friendly shouting match when they played each other. She also loved horses, although she was allergic, and rode quite often in her younger years. Besides her mother, Pat, who was also her friend and roommate, she is survived by her step- sister, Lori Barr and her husband David of Tennessee; and many dear friends. Besides her father, she was predeceased by her step-father, Joseph Congelosi; and her sister, Patricia "Trish" Wilson-Rivera. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 29, 5-8 p.m., at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 30, 11 a.m., at St. Damien of Molokai Parish, St. Gabriel Church, 379 Broad St., Windsor. Inurnment will follow in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Chris may be made to the American Cancer Society, 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108 To leave an on line condolence or share a memory with her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Damien of Molokai Parish, St. Gabriel Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 26, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
July 25, 2020
Christina warm glow and depth of character was an inspiration. Her excitement of meeting the day with a smile and a laugh was true to her nature. I was never so inspired as when she returned to work after medical absence with grin that words can't describe. Her family and friends and various organizations were so important a constant reminder of what was important in life.
Lucas Karabin
Coworker
July 25, 2020
I will miss Christina's warm glow in our office. Her presence was real gift, I will never forget her excitement when she was able to return to work after all she'd been through I can only be described as an inspiration for everyone she encountered. Her friends and family meant so much to her and leisurely could share yet another layer of what this meant to her on any given day as such a reminder of what's important.
Lucas Karabin
Coworker
July 24, 2020
Christina was an AVID supporter and volunteer for CPTV AND WNPR. i appreciated her help and always looked forward to seeing her face and knowing she would assist in any way she could. She was appreciated and always someone to be counted on. Rest In Peace lovely lady. Rest easy.
Amy Williamson Motta
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved