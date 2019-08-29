Hartford Courant Obituaries
Christine A. Goldschmidt


1944 - 2019
Christine A. Goldschmidt, 74, of N. Granby, beloved wife of Richard D. Goldschmidt, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born September 2, 1944 in Bronx, NY, daughter of the late Paul and Helen (Martel) Fedorzyn. Christine was a quilting teacher before retiring and was a devoted member of numerous quilting groups throughout the area. Besides her husband Richard, she is survived by two sons, David Goldschmidt, Andrew Goldschmidt; three daughters, Jennifer Ayala and her husband, Alexander, Nicole Goldschmidt, Angela LaMay; a brother, Peter Fedorzyn; a sister, Paula Fedorzyn; and six grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Laurie LaMay. Her family will receive friends Monday, September 2, 2019 from 3-5 PM at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 29, 2019
