Howard K. Hill Funeral Services
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
(860) 247-8793
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Christine C. Collins


1953 - 2019
Christine C. Collins Obituary
Christine Carol Collins, 65, passed away on July 6, 2019. Christine was born in Hartford, Connecticut on July 15, 1953 to the late Christopher Collins and Alice "Tootsie" Collins-Bell. Christine was intellectually gifted on levels beyond her experience and is described by loved ones as a person who loved life and her family. Christine was a good person, emphasized by her service in the Reserves. Christine leaves to cherish her memories, Sister, Mamie Bell; Nephew, Marlo (Kanika) Bell-Lovett, Sr.; Niece, Marla Bell-Lovett; Great Nephew, Marlo Bell-Lovett, Jr.; Great Niece, Nya Bell-Lovett, and a host of other relatives and friends. Christine also leaves a dear cousin/care-taker Denise Banks. Christine was predeceased by her Step-father, William "Junebug" Bell, Jr. and Brother, William Bell, III. A memorial celebration of her life will take place at 12:00 pm on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 319 Barbour Street Hartford, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Collins family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 11, 2019
