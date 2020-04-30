|
Sister Christine Elizabeth Allen, 91, of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center, Worcester. Sister Christine was born in Somerville as Isabelle Rose Allen, daughter of Charles and Bella (Doherty) Allen. She graduated from St. Joseph's High School in Somerville. She graduated from Emmanuel College in Boston with a concentration in Mathematics. She later earned a master's degree in Mathematics from Fairfield University in Conn. Sister Christine entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur in 1946. Sister was a teacher in Sisters of Notre Dame affiliated schools in Waltham, Chicopee, Providence and Boston, before moving to Connecticut to teach Mathematics at Notre Dame schools in Bridgeport, Norwich and New Britain, St. Thomas school in New Britain and South Catholic in Hartford. Sister Christine leaves two sisters, Margaret Glavin of Saugus, MA and Mary Allen Clayton of Laurens, SC, several nieces and nephews, and her religious family, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She was predeceased by her sister Sister Kathleen Allen SNDdeN and her brothers, John J. and Charles J. Allen. The burial will be private in Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery in Worcester. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date when restrictions on gatherings are changed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sister's memory to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 351 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2020