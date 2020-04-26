|
|
Christine "Dolly" F. Guerriero of Cromwell and formerly of Hallandale, Florida and Wethersfield, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born on June 11, 1936 in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Boni) Sitero and Michael Sitero. Christine's mother, Mary, passed away shortly after her birth and she was subsequently raised by her loving grandparents, the late Vito and Augusta (Stemi) Boni. As a young woman, Christine was employed by Royal Typewriter in Hartford. She was then employed for many years while living in Florida at the family business, Complete Auto Parts. She had a passion and talent for creating wonderful artistic works. Whether she was sketching, painting, doing ceramics, crocheting, or knitting, the results were always works of beauty cherished by her family and friends upon whom she generously bestowed them. Christine was the beloved wife of the late Sebastian T. Guerriero and the devoted, loving mother of the late Thomas A. Guerriero. Her husband and son were the light of her life. She was also predeceased by her aunts and uncles who adored and nurtured her as she grew up; Rose Boni, Eleanor Accatino, Georgiana Intravia, Frank Boni, Rocco Boni and Antonio Boni, as well as her cousin, Dean Boni. She is survived by her aunt, Dawn Boni of Florida and by her cousins, Marie Brown of Farmington, Leslie Lanata and her husband Leon of East Granby, Donna Intravia Shepherd of Glastonbury, Valerie Boni of Vermont and Patricia Albert and her husband Harvey of Middletown. She is also survived by many loving 2nd and 3rd cousins and several devoted friends. Christine was a very special member of our family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Hartford Hospital for their care and compassion. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be arranged at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Christine's memory may be made to Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, 282 Washington Street, Hartford, CT 06106. D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield.is assisting Christine's family with arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020