I am so sorry about the loss of Chris, way too soon. I know you will find comfort in all the happy memories you shared. I know I will. Although I wasn’t able to see

Chris much over the recent months, we talked often, mostly about our grandchildren. She loved telling me about Jack’s running and going shopping with her granddaughters! They were truly the light of her life! Her son, daughter in law and sisters also meant so much to Chris. I can picture her enjoying a cup of tea in heaven with Rita! I will miss you my friend and will think of you often.

Jackie Athas

Friend