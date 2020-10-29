1/1
Christine Hennessey-Larkin
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine Hennessey-Larkin, 68, of Glastonbury, passed away Monday (October 26, 2020) at her home. Chris was born, January 6, 1952 in Hartford, daughter of the late John T. and Rita (Skelly) Hennessey. She was a graduate of the University of Hartford. She was an employee at The Hartford Financial Services Group for nearly thirty years. Chris was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who will be forever remembered and missed by her loving family. She is survived by her son John C. Larkin and his wife Courtney of Glastonbury, her grandchildren John Hennessey, Eleanor Riley, Elizabeth Skelly, her daughter-in-heart Kate Weingartner and her husband Jaime of Wethersfield, and their children Jake and Bella, her siblings Diane (Hennessey) DePasquale and her husband George of Highland Beach, FL, Mary (Hennessey) Iyer, of Saco, ME, J. Martin Hennessey and his wife Maureen, of Naples, FL, her beloved Uncle Roger Skelly and his wife Billie, of Brooklyn, CT, her cherished nieces and nephews, her best friends Betsy Gower, Nancy Mahoney, Jackie Athas, Janice Humphries and many dear cousins. Beyond the love of her family and friends, Chris will always be remembered for her love of travel, especially abroad. Due to the ongoing pandemic, funeral services will be private. To honor Chris, please be sure to vote on Tuesday November 3 and if you wish to make a memorial donation in Chris's name, please consider Connecticut Forest and Park Association, 16 Meriden Road, Rockfall, CT 06481. For more information, or to express condolences, please visit FarleySullivan.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 28, 2020
We always enjoyed a good story and her energitic ways of making bows! I know that losing a sister can be one of the hardest times in your life. But, we will always meet again. She knows she was loved by her family.
Linda Clark Tedeschi
Friend
October 28, 2020
I have no words to express the sadness I feel about loosing my dear friend . I know her family is devastated by this sudden loss . I will always remember Chris and the years of memories we shared . I will remember the laughter we shared and stories about our grandchildren.
Paulette Sticco
Friend
October 28, 2020
I am so sorry about the loss of Chris, way too soon. I know you will find comfort in all the happy memories you shared. I know I will. Although I wasn’t able to see
Chris much over the recent months, we talked often, mostly about our grandchildren. She loved telling me about Jack’s running and going shopping with her granddaughters! They were truly the light of her life! Her son, daughter in law and sisters also meant so much to Chris. I can picture her enjoying a cup of tea in heaven with Rita! I will miss you my friend and will think of you often.
Jackie Athas
Friend
October 28, 2020
Our hearts go out to Chris’s family and friends at the loss of this beautiful and caring person. May all the wonderful memories of cherished times help to ease some of the sorrow. May she Rest In Peace with family and friends who have passed before her.

Tom and Linda Aldridge


Linda Aldridge
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved