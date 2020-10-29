Christine Hennessey-Larkin, 68, of Glastonbury, passed away Monday (October 26, 2020) at her home. Chris was born, January 6, 1952 in Hartford, daughter of the late John T. and Rita (Skelly) Hennessey. She was a graduate of the University of Hartford. She was an employee at The Hartford Financial Services Group for nearly thirty years. Chris was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who will be forever remembered and missed by her loving family. She is survived by her son John C. Larkin and his wife Courtney of Glastonbury, her grandchildren John Hennessey, Eleanor Riley, Elizabeth Skelly, her daughter-in-heart Kate Weingartner and her husband Jaime of Wethersfield, and their children Jake and Bella, her siblings Diane (Hennessey) DePasquale and her husband George of Highland Beach, FL, Mary (Hennessey) Iyer, of Saco, ME, J. Martin Hennessey and his wife Maureen, of Naples, FL, her beloved Uncle Roger Skelly and his wife Billie, of Brooklyn, CT, her cherished nieces and nephews, her best friends Betsy Gower, Nancy Mahoney, Jackie Athas, Janice Humphries and many dear cousins. Beyond the love of her family and friends, Chris will always be remembered for her love of travel, especially abroad. Due to the ongoing pandemic, funeral services will be private. To honor Chris, please be sure to vote on Tuesday November 3 and if you wish to make a memorial donation in Chris's name, please consider Connecticut Forest and Park Association, 16 Meriden Road, Rockfall, CT 06481. For more information, or to express condolences, please visit FarleySullivan.com