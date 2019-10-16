Home

Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Christine Jasse
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethany Covenant Church
785 Mill St
Berlin, IL
View Map
Christine Jasse


1959 - 2019
Christine Jasse Obituary
Christine (Olander) Jasse, 60, of Middletown, beloved wife of Robert Jasse, died Monday October 7, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital with her family at her side. Besides her husband, Robert, Christine is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Jasse and her husband Jon Leavens of Southington and Maureen Jasse of Florida, and her sister, Linda Raye Olander of Middletown. Christine was born in Middletown, daughter of the late, Raymond J. Olander and Virginia "Sis" (Cannon) Olander. Christine was passionate about her family. She found great joy in showing love and affection to her two daughters, their friends and their children whom she considered as her grandchildren. Christine and her husband shared a love of travel. They purchased a vacation home in 2018 in Florida where they enjoyed a season together of warm weather and leisure activities. Funeral services will be held Saturday October 19th at 10 a.m. at Bethany Covenant Church, 785 Mill St, Berlin. Burial will be held in Miner Cemetery, Middletown. Memorial contributions may be sent to the 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Ctr. Rocky Hill, CT 06067. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 16, 2019
