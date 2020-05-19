Christine King, 77, of Berlin, passed away Saturday (May 16, 2020) at her home. A former New Britain resident she lived in Berlin for over thirty years. Christine was a graduate of both New Britain High School, class of 1961 and Central Connecticut State College, she worked as a Secretary for the former Magson Uniform in Berlin and later for Apria Healthcare in Cromwell until her retirement in 2012. Christine was a member of Berlin Congregational Church and was a member of the Women's Federation at the church. She was also very involved in the Girl Scout Troops in Berlin. Christine is survived by two sons, Jeremy Schoech and his wife Elizabeth of Spring, Texas, and Stephen Schoech and his wife Andrea of Meriden; a daughter, Laurine Lynch and her husband Bill of Kensington; and four grandchildren, James and Rayne Lynch as well as Carrie and Carl Schoech. Funeral services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later date at Berlin Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Berlin Congregational Church 878 Worthington Ridge, Berlin, CT 06037 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Please share a memory or note of sympathy with Christine's family at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 19, 2020.