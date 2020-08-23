1/1
Christine Larson
Christine (Stankowski) Larson, passed away unexpectedly on August 12, 2020 at the age of 65. Chris was a resident of West Hartford most of her life, a graduate of Conard H.S., and was employed by the Aetna Ins. Co., as an executive secretary during her working years. Chris will always be remembered as kind and generous, with a heart of love and compassion for everyone. She enjoyed a variety of arts and crafts, and music of many types especially the soul sounds of the 60's and 70's. Chris was predeceased by her parents, Sophie and Casimir Stankowski, and her older sister, Joanne Thibadeau. She is survived by a brother, Michael Stankowski and his wife Lou Ann of Chaplin, CT; her devoted fiancé, John Bradley; dear friend, Lois Jainchill; nephew, Jason Stankowski and his wife Stephanie Winter of Ashford, CT; niece, Laura Thibadeau O'Keefe her husband James, and their children James and Natalie and niece, Erin Thibadeau Crisci her husband Kevin and their children Luke, Adam, Meghan and Thomas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, (August 26), 10:00 am at St. Brigid Church, 1088 New Britain Ave., West Hartford. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 23, 2020.
