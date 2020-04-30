Home

Christine Lee, 90, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center, East Hartford, CT after battling a long sickness. A lifelong resident of Hartford, Connecticut, and a current resident of East Hartford, CT. She was the daughter of Alexander Fuller and Susie Fuller of Hartford, CT. Christine was a State of Connecticut Data Entry Operator for the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities at Greater Hartford Community College campus, Hartford, Connecticut. Loving Mother. Grandmother, Daughter, Sister, Aunt and Friend. A caring woman who was devoted to her family members, close friends and most importantly her grandchildren (Great and Great-Greats). She was supportive to her family members and close friends in any way she could be and at any cost. Christine Lee was a genuine person and a confidant to many - she had a laughter and smile that could light up a room and a "bite" that would keep you up at night. Christine is survived by her Grandson, Terence Lee (Pelham, NH); three great grandchildren, Terisha (Reese) Lauren Cuebas, Terence (TJ) Lee Jr., and Cheyenne (Chey) Lee; three great-great grandchildren, Mya Soncere Cuebas, Zariah Lee and Zhaniyh Lee and Granddaughter-in-law Coretta Lee; as well as several nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Services are private, however, if you wish to leave a message of comfort for the Lee family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2020
