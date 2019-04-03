On 28 March, Christine Lindes Park passed away in Farmington at the age of 94. Born 17 December 1924 in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, Christine had been raised on a farm in Bucks County, the daughter of Swedish and "Pennsylvania Dutch" parents, Winston and Marguerite Lindes. She attended nursing school at Jefferson Hospital and then college at Temple University, both in Philadelphia. Shortly after the end of the Second World War, she married Oliver Park, a naval officer, with whom she had three children: Victoria, Steve and Rusty. They remained together until Oliver's death almost 60 years later. In 1957 the family moved to Cohasset, Massachusetts, and then in 1972 to Farmington, Connecticut, where they lived the rest of their lives. Christine was an active member of the First Church of Christ (Congregational) in Farmington, and had varied interests including needlework, travel, and cooking. A Registered Nurse, she remained keenly interested in developments of medical science. Christine is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Victoria and Tom Squires, of Manchester, Connecticut, her son Rusty Park of Cohasset Massachusetts, as well as grandsons Mike and Alex Park, of Manchester, Connecticut. She was predeceased by her son Steve Park. Her warm spirit, generous nature, and sincere concern for others will be much missed by family and friends. Burial will be held Saturday, April 6th at 12:00pm in Riverside Cemetery, Farmington followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00pm in the Meetinghouse of the First Church of Christ, Congregational, 75 Main St., Farmington. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary