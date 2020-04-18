|
Mrs. Christine M. Alston of Windsor, CT, age 76, joined the Lord on April 13, 2020. Born in Thomasville, GA to Alberta M. Hester (deceased), she was the eldest of several siblings: Freddie Monroe, James Mays (deceased), Terry Monroe, Catherine Greene, Dorin Brooks, Bobby Hester, Vickie Foster, Lou Davis, Alicia Hester, Deborah Gilbert, Henry Hester, Jr. and Cindy Simmons. Christine cherished her brothers and sisters. Cooking for others, supporting and being around family and friends brought her the greatest joy. Christine graduated from Magnolia High School (Thomasville) in 1962 before venturing to Connecticut for a better life. Once there, she was employed by Aetna and Traveler's Insurance companies before joining Pratt & Whitney from 1966 until her retirement in 2005. A longtime member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Windsor, CT, Christine served as a senior missionary and a member of the Flower Club and Usher Board. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star and the Mary Magdalene Royal Court. Dedicated to the Lord, Christine loved to help and pray with others, and offer encouraging words and support to young adults. She had a relentless love for God and a persevering spirit. Christine is survived by her devoted sons, Gary D. Alston of Hartford, CT (daughter-in-law Kisha) and Derrick S. Alston of Newington, CT (wife Yvonne); grandchildren, Marshe-reki, Gary Jr., Jamal, Jaime, Asia, Shantel and Jasmine; and great grandchildren Brianna, Jaliyah, Aniyah, Duke, Zorianna, Janiece, Delon, Amyia, and Alaisha. A private, graveside service for immediate family will take place at the Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Thomasville, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent on behalf of Christine Alston to the Senior Missionaries Group at Hopewell Baptist Church, 280 Windsor Ave., Windsor, CT 06095. Given the current healthcare crisis, a celebration of Christine's life will be held at a later date in Connecticut, when we all can gather to remember this amazing woman.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020