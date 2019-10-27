Home

Christine M. Burke, 77, of Southbury, CT, beloved wife of the late Robert S. Burke, passed peacefully Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born May 2, 1942 to the late Stig and Dorothy (Andersen) Lindholtz, Christine spent most of her years in West Hartford, CT. Married in 1962, she spent 40 wonderful years with Robert until his passing in 2011. She spent many years working with intellectually disabled children, first at a day care center, and then moving on to Conard High School's Special Education Department working with students. She is survived by her son Mark R. Burke and his wife Susan E. Burke of Danbury, CT, and her brother Gary Lindholtz of Ocala, FL. In adherence to her wishes, Christine will be laid to rest in West Hartford, CT by her family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 27, 2019
