All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Olive Baptist Church
20 Battle St
Hartford, CT
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Olive Baptist Church,
20 Battle St
Hartford, CT
Christine Marie Broaden Obituary
Broaden Christine Marie 86,of Bloomfield CT.departed this life on Saturday June 29 2019 she was preceded by her late Husband James B. Broaden she leave behind 2 sister's Denise Davis Lucille Doss 2 Brother's Joshua Hunt Carlton Davis Host of other family members and friend's Her life will be celebrated 11 am Thursday July 11 at the Mount Olive Baptist Church, 20 Battle St. Hartford With visitation from 10am. Burial; CT State. Veteran's cemetery, Middletown. The All Faith Memorial 90 John Fitch Blvd So. Windsor has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 10, 2019
