Christine Canfield
Christine Marie Canfield Obituary
Our dearly beloved Christine Marie Canfield of East Hartford, formerly of Rocky Hill, passed away suddenly on May 16, 2019. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Christine had just purchased a house, a forever home, with her daughter Jessie Canfield, and Christine's life partner, Michael Canfield. She loved to decorate her new home and spend warm sunny days planting in her garden. Christine leaves behind her children Patrick O'Leary and his fiancé Caitlyn Higgins of Portland, Megan O'Leary of Middletown, and Jessie Canfield of East Hartford. She is also survived by her mother, Linda Dowling-Emonds, and her stepfather, Richard Emonds of Rocky Hill; her sister and brother-in-law Lori and Steven DiBella, and their children Christopher and Nicholas of Rocky Hill; her step-brother Richard Emonds; her step-brother Michael Emonds; her aunt Sharon Finn and her uncle Woody; her aunt Eileen Finn; as well as her cousins Julie Perry and Susan Evans Jones; and Hannah, Callan and Sophie Finn-McMahon; and several other cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Christine also leaves behind her beloved pug, Jake. Christine was predeceased by her sister, Bridget Dowling, her father, Dennis Dowling, and her step-brother, Dan Emonds.There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony held on Saturday May 25, 2019 from 12:00-2:00 pm at Brooklawn Funeral Home in Rocky Hill. In lieu of flowers, Christine's wish was for donations to please be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 22, 2019
