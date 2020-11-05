1/1
Christine R. Michelson
1948 - 2020
Christine Ruth Michelson, 72, of West Hartford, CT, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home. Born September 25, 1948 in Central Falls, RI, daughter of Roy and Yvonne Chasse of South Windsor, CT, Christine grew up in Rhode Island and Connecticut and graduated from South Windsor High School in 1966. She then attended Central Connecticut State University and received her Degree in Accounting. Christine was employed by Hoffman Auto Group and recently marked 50 years of service. Ever a warm and generous person, Chris was loved by family, friends, and coworkers and will be greatly missed. She made a great impact on those who knew her, and she will continue to live on through family and friends. Christine is survived by her son, Brendan Hubster and her siblings Ronald, Carl, and John Chasse as well as other beloved relatives. Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Published in Hartford Courant from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
