Christine T. (Klukowski) Harvey, 67, of Plainville, passed away suddenly with her children by her side, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Born on Christmas Day in 1952, she was one of three children of the late Julian and Anna (Maciulewski) Klukowski. Raised and educated in New Britain, she settled in Plainville over 35 years ago where she raised her three children and became a proud Babcia. Christine worked as an administrator for various health care facilities, most recently as the assistant to the head of research for Hartford Hospital, prior to her retirement. She was a woman of strong faith, and longtime communicant of St. Peter's Church in New Britain, where she participated in countless BINGO games and volunteered for their many events, including feeding those less fortunate on a weekly basis. In addition to her volunteerism, she enjoyed dancing and could be found many Friday nights at the Winchester Café, where she leaves many friends. Remembered for her kindheartedness and giving spirit, she will be missed by those whose lives she touched. She is survived her daughter, Beth Ann Harvey; her son Jason and his wife, Laura; her son, Jeffrey and his wife, Amanda; and her granddaughters, Sloan, Reese, Chesney and Everly. She also leaves her sister, Irene Johnston and her husband, Edwin; her brother, Stanley Klukowski; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Christine may be remembered with contributions to St. Peter's Church, 98 Franklin Square, New Britain, CT 06051. Funeral services in celebration of Christine's life will be held on Monday, at 10:00 a.m. from Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Church, 98 Franklin Square, New Britain. She will be laid to rest privately at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may gather on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home. Guests are asked to attend in accordance with CDC guidelines, wear face coverings and practice social distancing. For online expressions of sympathy and to view a recording of Christine's Mass of Christian Burial, please visit her tribute page at www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com