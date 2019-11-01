Home

D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
183 Church Street
Newington, CT
1946 - 2019
Christopher A. Civitillo Sr., 73, of Berlin, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, October 28, 2019 after a brief illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2nd at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 183 Church Street, Newington. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Entombment will immediately follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, November 1st from 4-7 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield. In lieu of flowers, donations in Christopher's name may be made to the Yale Interstitial Lung Disease Program, c/o Dr Antin-Ozerkis Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, PO Box 208057, New Haven, CT 06520-8057. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 1, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -