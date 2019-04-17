On Sunday April 14, 2019, Christopher Brandon Roca passed away peacefully at the home of his parents, Jose and Diane Roca. He grew up in Farmington, CT with his older brother, Joseph. He was a graduate of Farmington High School, Class of 1998 and attended Keene State College where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management. Chris found full-time employment with Cigna as an Account Install Sr. Associate. He shared his love for track and field, soccer, hockey, snowboarding, and fantastic tattoos. He also had a deep love for music and was always looking forward to the start of live concert season. Chris loved to travel and recently took a long-awaited trip to his father's home country of Cuba with his cousins. He was planning his next trip to Peru with his cousins which will be fulfilled in his honor.He is survived by his parents Jose and Diane Roca, his brother and sister-in-law Joseph and Stephanie Roca, and their two children Savannah and Hunter. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Christopher will be missed dearly and will forever be in our hearts.Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Saturday (Apr. 20) from 9:30-11:30am followed by a Prayer Service in the Funeral Home at 11:30am. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Farmington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to NAMI, P.O. Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019