Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
Town and County Club
22 Woodland St
Hartford, CT
Christopher C. Weed, 69, of West Hartford, died peacefully at home on December 25, surrounded by his family. Born January 22, 1950, he was the son of the late Margery (Pape) Weed and Chester Weed. Chris leaves behind his loving wife, Tracy (Arcari) Weed and two devoted sons, Jeffrey and Jonathan Weed. Chris's passion was music, and he found his calling later in life teaching musical theater at the GHAA. He composed two musicals, one of which, "The Resurrectionists", was performed last January at Playhouse on Park's New Playwright Series. Chris possessed a razor sharp wit, a deeply loving heart, and a courageous spirit that inspired everyone around him. We have all been left better people for having known him, and he will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held on January 22, 7 pm, at the Town and County Club, 22 Woodland St, Hartford.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 8, 2020
