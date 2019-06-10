Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Ellis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christopher Ellis Obituary
Christopher P. Ellis, 62, of Suffield, passed away at home on June 4, 2019. He was born in Hartford on February 20, 1957, son of the late Roderick John and Mary (Culleton) Ellis, and grew up in Windsor where he attended Windsor High School. Having grown up in a family of nine children, Chris learned the importance of sharing at an early age and greatly appreciated the close bonds of friendships he shared with his siblings. He enjoyed being a brother and remained close with his family throughout his life. Although raised in Windsor, Chris spent the majority of his life living in Suffield. He was a voracious reader who loved all genres of music, especially rock and roll. He lived a full life and loved his family above all else. Chris worked for the Town of Windsor in the Public Works Department for 20 years.He is survived by four children, Christine E. Tuczinski of Granville, MA, Jesse R. Ellis of El Paso, TX, Sarah M. Ellis of Windsor, Rebecca J. Ellis of Windsor Locks; eight siblings, Sheila Kayser of Alford, ME, Steven Ellis of Somers, Michael Ellis of Tucson, AZ, Eileen LeFebvre of Coventry, Maureen Yonkauski of Columbia, Barbara Symonds of Beckett, MA, Patrick Ellis of Windsor, Brendan Ellis of West Hartford, and their spouses; eight grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Chris also leaves his close friends, Sherylanne & Bob Bolasevich.His family will receive friends at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm with a prayer service beginning at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Windsor Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 128, Windsor, CT 06095. To send online notes of condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Download Now