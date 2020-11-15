Christopher James Blake, 35, suddenly passed away at his home in Houston, Texas, on November 7th, 2020. Chris is survived by his wife, Fada, and his two sons, Jewad Sabri and Jeffrey Bidwell II, along with his best buddy, his cat Snowball. His greatest joy in life was being "daddy" to his two boys. He was predeceased by his Nana Connie, Nana Curtis, his Grandma Phyllis and Grandpa Whitey. Other survivors are his parents, Linda Ballard of Knightdale, NC and Jeffrey (Roxanne) Blake of Cornelius, NC; a sister Jennifer (Adrian) Outlaw of Knightdale, NC; a brother Matthew (Kimberly) of Charlotte, NC; nephews Jaxson and Justice Outlaw and Riley Blake; uncles Gary (Linda) Ballard of Wethersfield, CT; Curt (Lynda) Blake of East Hartford, CT, and Mark (Sandra) Ballard of Reynoldsville, PA; cousins Sarah, Stephen and Emily Ballard; Katie Fyler, Prescott, Brian, Willie and Emily Blake, and Christina Krupa; in laws Jamileh and Sabri Aziz; Godparents Harlan (Phyllis) Curtis of Enfield, CT along with many other relatives and friends who loved Chris very much. Chris attended school in Hebron CT. Chris had a passion for independence. He followed in the family tradition of business ownership, owning, and operating the highly successful United Munitions of Texas. Chris will be remembered as being a devoted father and family man. To Chris, family was everything. Remembering Chris's incredible sense of humor and wit will forever bring smiles to our faces and joy to our hearts. Although Chris came from a family of Red Sox fans, he somehow developed a passion for the Yankees, which he has passed on to his children. Chris asked to be remembered as a family loving, God-fearing American loving patriot. A life taken much too soon, Chris will be forever loved and sorely missed by his family and friends. Private funeral services will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Park along with a Mass of Christian burial said at Saint Josephine Bakhita Parish, both in Rocky Hill Ct. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com