Christopher "Chris" J. Chestnut, 56, of Ellington, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. "He who lives in love, lives in God and God in them." Born in Pensacola, Florida, the son of Lawrence and Rhoda Jean (Toth) Chestnut Jr., he was a lifelong resident of Ellington. He was a graduate of Ellington High School, Class of 1981 and a graduate of Northeastern University in Boston in Mechanical Engineering and he earned a second undergraduate degree from Central Connecticut State University (Cum Laude) in Civil Engineering. He was an engineer for Infinity Fuel for many years. Chris was a member of and on the Board of Trustees for the Connecticut Electric Railway Association of Warehouse Point where he was deeply involved in repairing and restoring vintage trolley cars. He reproduced original crackled glass windows in his favorite car, "355". He enjoyed Chris Craft wooden boat restorations, smoking meats and home aquariums. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his beloved daughters, Serena of West Hartford, and Andrea and Lacey of Coventry, his brother Lawrence Chestnut III of Ellington, his former wife and friend Judith of Coventry, and several cousins and dear friends including his little buddy "Tucker" , a silky terrier who kept him company until the end. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the of CT, 45 Ash Street, East Hartford, CT 06108. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 8, 2020