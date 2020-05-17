On Friday, May 1, 2020, Christopher James Baldwin, loving son, father and brother, passed away at the age of 52. Christopher was born on October 26, 1967, to James and Leola Baldwin in Hartford, Conn. He attended Prince Technical School in Hartford where he acquired HVAC and carpentry skills and became an overall Mr. Fix It, repairing everything from cars to things around the house. Chris was dedicated to his job at the Hartford AutoZone and loved spending time with family and friends. An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Chris had a passion for fishing trips, cooking and making everyone in his presence smile. His father, James, passed away on May 5, 2020, four days following Chris' death. Chris leaves to cherish his memory his mother Leola, two brothers James (Natasha) Baldwin Jr. of Hartford, Rome (Diana) Baldwin of Windsor; honorary brother, Franklin Nelson Jr. of Hartford, sister Andriena Baldwin of Hartford, and five children, Patrice Baldwin, Christen Baldwin, and Christopher Baldwin Jr., Briyhana Arias, and Daejah Rivera. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren Shumyce and Shumya Davis, Skylah Arias and Ariee Baldwin. Chris is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. A Drive-Thru Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM with a Celebration of Life starting at 11:30 AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To view the full obituary, leave a message of comfort for the Baldwin family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.