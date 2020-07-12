1/
Christopher M. Glass
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher M. Glass, 46, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020. He was born in Washington, D.C. on June 30, 1974 to Gary Glass and Catherine Pegorer. He is survived by his beloved and beautiful son, Nico Glass who was the light of his life, his mom, Catherine Pegorer, his grandmother, aunt, cousins and many friends whom held a dear place in his heart. Chris was a loving father and hard worker. He was funny, witty and one of the most intelligent people you would ever meet. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Though we can never know or understand what God's plan is for anyone, may we find some solace is knowing that Chris is still with us through all the lives he has touched and through his beautiful son. And we know he will be looking down on us and still rooting for the Patriots and Red Sox. Funeral services and burial will be private. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Chris' memory may be made to NA.org. Chris, we will love you and keep you in our hearts always.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-5439
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 11, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Our heartfelt sympathies to the
Pegorer family and Glass family. There are no words, please know you are in my thoughts and prayers. God wrap your loving arms around Chris. ❤
Paula
Family
July 11, 2020
Only met you once with my son Mike you inspired and tried so hard to help him with his body dysmorphia. RIP, Chris. Fly high with the angels.
Cindy Hart
July 11, 2020
You were my family!! I just started getting to know you again. You will be missed!
Greg Glass
Family
July 11, 2020
Im so sorry to hear about Chriss passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to his son and family.
Keri Glass-Stoeckle
Family
July 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Barry Rice
Friend
July 10, 2020
Stephanie DeMusis
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved