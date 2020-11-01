Christopher Mark O'Brien, 75, of Portland passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Chris was born in Hartford on April 26, 1945 as the youngest son of the late Thomas and Mary (Kelly) O'Brien. He grew up with his two brothers in West Hartford where he graduated from Conard High School Class of 1963. It was at Conard that he met the love of his life, and wife of 52 years, Barbara Langler O'Brien. Prior to their marriage, Chris graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1967 and enlisted with the US Air Force in 1968. Upon completing his military service in 1972, the couple and their young daughter returned to Connecticut to live in Fairfield, give birth to their son and begin a 20+ year career with the Hartford Insurance Group. Chris found his zest for life being outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a long-time member of the CT Fisherman and East Glastonbury Fish and Game Clubs. When not captaining his own fishing boats, the Salty Dog and MyGirl, in Long Island Sound searching for lobster, fluke, blues and stripers, he enjoyed off-shore charter and tournament fishing. His adventures took him all along the East coast and Gulf of Mexico. His success was often greatly exaggerated in the tales he would relay for years to come. When the boats were docked at the end of a summer's day, Chris enjoyed spending time at the family home in Westbrook and became lovingly referred to as the 'Tomato Man' of Old Kelsey Point Beach. Indoors, Chris loved dancing to various live Motown shows in Hartford as a teen and, most recently, at Bowser's DooWop parties at Mohegan Sun. He has been a season ticket holder for the UConn Women's Basketball team for nearly twenty years and followed the team to NCAA Final Fours in San Antonio, TX and Tampa, FL.Chris was predeceased by his parents, his stepmother Claire O'Brien and his brother Thomas O'Brien of Cheshire. He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Jennifer O'Brien of South Glastonbury, son Kevin and his wife Megan (McMahon) O'Brien and grandson Grady Thomas O'Brien of Portland. He will also be missed by his brother Peter O'Brien and his wife Marguerite of Daytona Beach, Fl; his sister-in-law Barbara (Goodwin) O'Brien of Cheshire and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. The family would like to extend special thanks to Chris' Masonicare Home Health and Hospice Team and Heaven's Hand personal aids Rita and Michele. A private family service will be held at a later date. The family would like to invite callers to a casual, outdoor celebration of life on November 5, 2020, from 12pm-3pm at Hops on the Hill in South Glastonbury, CT. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Freedom Service Dogs of America. https://freedomservicedogs.org/
