Christopher M. Stoecker

Christopher M. Stoecker Obituary
Christopher M. Stoecker, 55, of Windsor Locks. Chris passed away on June 3, 2019 at home peacefully. He resided with his longtime companion Heidi Bodian and her children Alex and Sam and his beloved dog Sadie Lynn. He leaves behind his mother Jean M. Stoecker. His brothers Mark, Ron, Eric and sister Sue and predeceased by his father Emil. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and volunteering at foodshare. He was an avid Yankees and Steelers fan. He also enjoyed spending time at the family's beach house. Funeral arrangements will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 9, 2019
