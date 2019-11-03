Home

Christopher Michael Steben


1981 - 2019
Christopher Michael Steben, 37, of Torrington, formerly of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, October 29th. Born October 30th, 1981 in Hartford, he was the son of Richard L. Steben of Burlington and Pauline (Sakowski) Steben of Torrington. Chris attended Northwestern Community College. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 3, 2019
