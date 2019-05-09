Home

Cindy Lou Mayhew

Cindy Lou Mayhew Obituary
Cindy Lou Mayhew, 50, of Hartford left this earth on Friday, May 3, 2019, following a courageous and inspirational battle with cancer. Born and raised in Hartford, Cindy was a lifelong resident of the West End, a graduate of Hartford Public High School and a dedicated 33-year employee of Travelers Insurance in Hartford. The funeral service is scheduled for Saturday May 11, 2019, 11am at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm Street, Rocky Hill, CT. Calling hours will be 9am-11am, prior to the service. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park. Condolences may be made online at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.comPlease go to the Rose Hill Funeral Home website for the full obituary and service details.
Published in The Hartford Courant from May 9 to May 10, 2019
