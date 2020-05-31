Cindy Arndt Mitchell, 60, of Tariffville, beloved wife of Thomas M. Mitchell, died peacefully Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. She was born September 22, 1959 in Hartford, daughter of Beverly (Kaminski) Arndt of Simsbury and the late Eugene Arndt. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Tariffville and loved volunteering her time to help. Cindy enjoyed her years as a medical assistant and always found happiness in helping people. Cindy was always known as a free spirit and truly loved making people smile and laugh any way she could. Cindy's motto would always be "you gotta laugh". Cindy enjoyed spending time with her husband Tom and dog Coco. Cindy and Tom would spend their weekends camping, boating, and traveling. In addition to her loving husband of 22 years and her mother, she is survived by her son, Corey Taylor of Wethersfield; her sisters, Heidi Orahood and her husband Kent and Maria Arndt and her nephews, Trevor and Tyler Mullane, all of Simsbury. Private burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Dog Star Rescue, P.O. Box 721, Canton, CT 06019 or to Trinity Episcopal Church, "Serving Locally", 11 Church Street, Tariffville, CT 06081. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Cindy's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.