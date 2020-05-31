Cindy Mitchell
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cindy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cindy Arndt Mitchell, 60, of Tariffville, beloved wife of Thomas M. Mitchell, died peacefully Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. She was born September 22, 1959 in Hartford, daughter of Beverly (Kaminski) Arndt of Simsbury and the late Eugene Arndt. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Tariffville and loved volunteering her time to help. Cindy enjoyed her years as a medical assistant and always found happiness in helping people. Cindy was always known as a free spirit and truly loved making people smile and laugh any way she could. Cindy's motto would always be "you gotta laugh". Cindy enjoyed spending time with her husband Tom and dog Coco. Cindy and Tom would spend their weekends camping, boating, and traveling. In addition to her loving husband of 22 years and her mother, she is survived by her son, Corey Taylor of Wethersfield; her sisters, Heidi Orahood and her husband Kent and Maria Arndt and her nephews, Trevor and Tyler Mullane, all of Simsbury. Private burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Dog Star Rescue, P.O. Box 721, Canton, CT 06019 or to Trinity Episcopal Church, "Serving Locally", 11 Church Street, Tariffville, CT 06081. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Cindy's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral (SIMS)
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
860-658-7613
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved