Cissy Schaller Glassman entered into rest on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Seabury Meadows Memory Support Center in Bloomfield, CT at the age of 103 surrounded by her daughter and son-in-law. She was born in Haskell, NJ on March 15, 1917, daughter to the late Morris and Gussie Schaller. It should be noted that as a child Cissy dreamed, as children do, of being the first female Supreme Court justice. It should also be noted that she actually shares her birthday of March 15 and her day of passing during the Jewish High Holiday of Rosh Hashanah with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg! Cissy's family moved to Hartford when she was 17. Her parents owned and operated several businesses including The Original Crispy Corn Shop in Hartford, as well as candy stores (Original Homemade Candy Shops, Inc) and a delicatessen. Cissy worked in all of her parents' stores and honed her skills in the fine art of candy-making. Her love for chocolate remains legendary! Cissy attended the Morse School of Business and graduated from Hartford Secretarial School. During World War II she worked in the Office of Price Administration. She met the love of her life, Louis H. Glassman, when her girlfriends were discussing soldiers they knew. She loved to relate the story of her 10 page letter of introduction to him while he was stationed with the Army Air Corps in Biloxi, MS, followed by his 10 page letter in return. They fell in love through their six month correspondence, married in Hartford and returned to Biloxi for the duration of the war. Cissy began a 28 year career working at CIGNA, retiring in 1985 as the Administrative Assistant in the Facilities Engineering department where her perfectionism was highly valued and duly rewarded. Cissy loved to learn. While she was unable to matriculate in a college program, she enrolled in college courses at every opportunity. She loved watching opera and ballet on television and would often call her daughter during the performances to marvel over their beauty. Cissy had a remarkable ability to express herself in writing and was known to write the most beautiful and eloquent notes to others. As a young girl Cissy became an accomplished horsewoman. When she moved to Hartford she became a member of the Mark Twain Masquers, a thespian group. Her cooking and baking skills were well-known – especially her beloved mom's apple strudel. After she lost her "darling Lou" in 1978 to cancer after thirty-four short years of marriage, she learned to play Bridge, travelled to Israel by herself, and became an avid reader. She became a "snowbird" in 1991 when she bought a small condo in Coconut Creek, FL. She made many friends there and joined many organizations including ARMDI (American Red Mogen David for Israel), JWI (Jewish Women International, formerly B'nai Brith), and was a life member of Hadassah. In addition, she was a member of the Sgt. John Levitow Post #45 Jewish War Veterans. She also tutored special needs children in reading while in Florida. Cissy was originally a member of the Emanuel Synagogue in Hartford and West Hartford. She then became a 30+ year member of the Beth Hillel Synagogue in Bloomfield with her daughter and son-in-law and subsequently came full-circle as a member once again of The Emanuel upon its merger with Beth Hillel in 2017. Cissy was a beautiful lady, inside and out, with a smile that could – and did – light up the room. She became the backbone of her family, nursing her husband through several devastating illnesses while working full-time, raising three young children and managing all of her family's needs. She never asked for or expected more than she had. She adored her family above all. Diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2007, Cissy came to reside at Seabury Meadows Memory Support Center in Bloomfield in 2010 where she continued to reside until her passing. It must be said that the care and compassion she received at The Meadows was without comparison. The staff became family. Words cannot do justice to the heartfelt thanks we owe to all of her caregivers and staff at Seabury Meadows. They are truly angels. Cissy leaves to mourn her passing her sons, Dr. Robert (Louise) Glassman of Florida and Alan (Jan) Glassman of New Hampshire and Florida, and her devoted daughter, Deborah (Joel) Kent of Windsor, CT who, together with Joel, saw her through the difficult, poignant, sad and even sweet thirteen year journey through Alzheimer's dementia. She leaves six grandchildren, Dr. David (Jana) Glassman of Iowa, Stephen Glassman and Jonathan (Guilianna) Glassman of California, Andrew (Paige) Glassman of North Carolina, Jennifer (Lt.C.Nathan) Jacobs of Hawaii, and Randee (Philip) Roucoulet of Simsbury, CT, and 5 great-grandchildren, Aenea, Benjamin, Daniel and Arthur Glassman and Jackson Jacobs. She also leaves her sister-in-law Marilyn Schaller and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. In addition to her darling husband Lou, she was predeceased by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Reuben and Helen Schaller, Sari and Sidney Shane, by her brother Leonard Schaller and by her nephew Spencer Schaller. Funeral services will be private at The Emanuel Synagogue Cemetery in Wethersfield with Rabbi David Small and Rabbi Philip Lazowski officiating. Shiva minyan with Cissy's family will be on Tuesday and Wednesday evening, September 22 and 23 starting at 6:30pm via the minyan zoom link on the synagogue's website at Emanuelsynagogue.org
, with zoom visitation with the family continuing after the service. Visitors should log onto the zoom link shortly before the service begins. In lieu of flowers, donations in Cissy's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
, Seabury Charitable Foundation, 200 Seabury Drive, Bloomfield, CT 06002 (or Seaburylife.org
), The Emanuel Synagogue, 160 Mohegan Drive, West Hartford, CT 06117, or to a charity of the donor's choice
. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford, CT.