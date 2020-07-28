Clair Kristof, 94, of Fort Myers, FL, passed away on July 23rd, 2020. Clair was born to Ruth (Mahoney) Higgins and Dr. David Higgins in Springfield, MA. "Kitty" went on to attend Westfield State Teacher's College where she played basketball and graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1947. She embarked on a lifelong career as a teacher that included working in schools in Panama and Mexico as well as in New England. She married Joseph M. Kristof in 1954 and they had four children. She was a devout Catholic who lived her life according to The Golden Rule. Clair enjoyed taking her family along on trips to the beach, the theater, or to visit friends and family, but also enjoyed spending time at home gardening, grilling, or reading. She lived most of her life in Connecticut, residing in Wethersfield for more than 35 years, and moved to Florida in 2012. She was predeceased by her sister Helen (Higgins) Fry, as well as her husband Joseph M. Kristof. She is survived by four children: Joe (Diane) of Lehigh Acres; Jim of Cary, NC; Bob (Eileen) of Lehigh Acres; and Nancy (Steve) of Denver. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Tim (Becca) of Bristol, CT; Ryan of Wilmington, NC and Justin and Jason of Cary; and Natalie of Denver. Dearly missed, Clair will be remembered for her classic style and keen wit, and most of all for her kindness. Services and internment will be private and held at the family's convenience. Memorial donations in Clair's memory may be made to the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind, Smithtown NY, www.guidedog.org
