I would like to send my sincere condolences to her friends and family. I spoke with her about three or four weeks ago and she sounded great. I met Clair after she couldn't drive anymore. I would take care of her and take her to the doctors. I also cleaned for her. May her family hold her close in their hearts. I know that I will miss her. May the lord take her in with his arms wrapped around her. She was my second mother and I will be sincerely grateful. I loved her and I"m very sorry about hearing of her passing I will miss speaking with her. She never forgot me even after she moved away. I would receive oranges at Christmas and money on other occasions. R.I.P my sweet lady friend Love Sharon and Tony Migliore (Manchester CT).







Sharon Migliore

Friend