Claire Cora (Heroux) Belair, 83, of East Hampton, wife of the late Eugene Maurice Belair, Sr., passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Claire was born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island and was the daughter of the late Albert and Marie (Parenteau) Heroux.Claire lived in Middletown for 40 years where she worked as a waitress at Ford News Diner for over 20 years and as a cook at the Elks Club for many years. She was a member of St. Patrick Church in East Hampton. She loved puzzles, chocolate, crocheting, and gardening. Claire was a devoted wife, mother, and mémère whose grandchildren were the light of her life.Claire is survived by her five sons, Eugene M. Belair, Jr. of New Britain, Michel D. Belair and his wife Susan of Cromwell, Stephen R. Hinkel-Belair and his wife Roberta of Middletown, Jerome A. Belair and his wife Susan of East Hampton, Jeffery T. Belair and his wife Cheryl of Meriden and her two daughters, Roxanne C. Belair of Middletown and Joslyn L. Strong and her husband Stephen of East Hampton; a brother, Roger Heroux of South Carolina; two sisters, Jackie Dorval of Fort Myers, FL and Madeline Grondines of South Carolina and her twelve grandchildren.Besides her husband and parents, Claire was predeceased by a sister, Pauline Heroux and two brothers, Ronald and Albert Heroux.A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 14th at 9:00 am at the State Veterans' Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations in Claire's memory may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 12, 2019