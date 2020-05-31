Claire (Bergeron) Cote, 86 of South Windsor CT, beloved wife of 63 years to Gilbert J. Cote Sr. passed away on Thursday May 21,2020. She was born on October 31,1933 in Greenfield Massachusetts, to the late Leroy and Charlotte (Duprey) Bergeron Fransen. Claire was a 1952 graduate of Hartford Public High School. In her earlier years she was employed at the Lyric Public Theatre in Hartford, she also worked at The Hartford National Bank. After raising her family, she enjoyed and ran a home daycare service for a few friends and family members. In addition to her husband Gilbert, she leaves her three children. Gilbert J. Cote and his wife Janine of East Hartford, Gerald Cote and Kelsey Gunter of Ellington and Denise Cote also of Ellington, six loving grandchildren. Chelsea Avitable and her husband Adam, Jared Cote and his fiancé Sarah, Jesse Cote, Mark Yetishefesky, Sara Yetishefesky, and Chris Dube, and her great grandson Jacob Cote. Claire also leaves her sister Joanne Schempp and her brother Howard Fransen and his wife Sharon. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her beloved daughter Charlene Cote and her three sisters, Karen, Dottie and Jackie. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA. 02241. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, South Windsor has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit; www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.