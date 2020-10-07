1/1
Claire Cote

Claire (Bergeron) Cote, 86 of South Windsor CT, beloved wife of 63 years to Gilbert J. Cote Sr. passed away on Thursday May 21,2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 9:30 am at St. Margaret Mary Church 80 Hayes Road in South Windsor. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA. 02241. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, South Windsor has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit; www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 7, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
