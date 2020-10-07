Claire Cote

Claire (Bergeron) Cote, 86 of South Windsor CT, beloved wife of 63 years to Gilbert J. Cote Sr. passed away on Thursday May 21,2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 9:30 am at St. Margaret Mary Church 80 Hayes Road in South Windsor. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA. 02241. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, South Windsor has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit; www.carmonfuneralhome.com