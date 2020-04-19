|
Claire Ann (Martin) Daley, 76, of Plantsville, CT, formerly of East Hartford, CT, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Born in Hartford, CT, on February 17, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Rodolphe and Esther (Gerard) Martin. Claire's early childhood years were spent in the Frog Hollow neighborhood of Hartford. Her family moved to East Hartford when she was 13 years old. She attended St. Rose School and was a graduate of East Hartford High School. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Central Connecticut State University and a Master of Education from Wesleyan University. She worked as a History teacher, a career she loved, at Rocky Hill High School for many years specializing in Ancient Civilizations. Claire had myriad interests and passions. A voracious reader, Claire was naturally curious and a constant learner. She loved to cook for family and friends, both traditional French-Canadian dishes, as well as cuisine from other cultures. She was an avid theater-goer, loved museums of all varieties, and enjoyed many styles of music ranging from Johnny Mathis to Italian opera. She was crafty and creative and spent many hours knitting scarves and making scrapbooks for those she loved. Claire was a staunch supporter of Democratic ideals, equal rights for women, and a proud union member. Claire is survived by her children: Thomas Daley and his companion, Theresa "Teri" Curran, of Manchester, CT, and Heather Daley and her husband Judah Thomas of San Francisco, CA. She adored her grandchildren: Kirstie Daley, Morgan Sylvester and her husband Dylan, and Nathan Daley, all of Manchester, and Olive Thomas of San Francisco. Claire also loved being great-grandmother to Kaiden Shakir. Claire leaves behind her siblings: Phyllis McConnell and her husband Donald of Ellington, CT, Gerard "Skip" Martin of Land O' Lakes, FL, Richard Martin of Coventry, CT, David Martin of Danbury, CT, Michele Theroux and her husband John of Upton, MA; her goddaughter, Devon Martin of Land O'Lakes, FL, her many nieces and nephews and dear friends. Besides her parents, Claire was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Laura (Sylvestre) Daley. A debt of gratitude is owed to Claire's devoted sister, Michele, who attended to her affairs for the last years of her life, and her brother, Richard, who spent many hours assisting with Claire's daily needs. Due to the current health crisis, a memorial mass and burial will be held at a future date. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. Online condolences can be left for the family by visiting carmonfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made in Claire's honor to LiveWell of Plantsville at livewell.org/donate, Protectors of Animals in East Hartford at poainc.org/donate, or to Biden for President at secure.actblue.com/donate/joe2020.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020