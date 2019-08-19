Home

Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
View Map
Claire E. Sapoznik

Claire E. Sapoznik Obituary
Claire E. Sapoznik, 84, of Ashford, CT, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born in Yonkers, NY, daughter of the late Ralph and Katherine (Balazs) Guzzo. Claire had worked as a school bus driver in Ashford for 30 years. Her passion and love was for animals. She also enjoyed making doll houses, knitting, crocheting, ceramics, and the outdoors. Claire is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years, Bob Sapoznik; son, Jim Sapoznik and his wife Vicky of Windsor Locks, CT; and two grandchildren, Alex and Sondra. She was predeceased by her daughter, Sondra Sapoznik. A calling hour will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10-11 A.M., with a funeral service to take place at 11 A.M., at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs, CT. Memorial donations may be made to any local animal rescue shelter of choice. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 19, 2019
