Claire I. Doubleday

Claire I. Doubleday Obituary
Claire I. Doubleday, 83, of Windham, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 2, 2019 at her home. She was born on July 19, 1935. She enjoyed needlework, quilting, knitting, and sewing. She was also a member of the book club in Windham. Claire was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Wayne B. Doubleday in 2016, and her son George Doubleday in 2003. She is survived by her son Clayton R. Doubleday and his wife Karen, daughter Kyle (Doubleday) Koji and her husband Mark, four grandchildren; Jennifer, Raymond, Nick, and Lance, and three great-grandchildren, Ryan, Samantha, and Gabriel. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Windham Center Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 4, 2019
