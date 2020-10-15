1/
Claire Kosak
Claire Kosak of East Hartford, loving wife of the late Edwin J. Kosak, died October 11, 2020. Born in New Britain CT, her family moved to Hartford where she attended S.S. Cyril and Methodius Grammar School, Bulkeley High School and Morse Business College. She was the daughter of the late Sanislaw & Bolesawa (Kuklinski) Krupa. She leaves her daughter, Debra Grote and her husband Thomas of Middletown. She was predeceased by her sisters Irene and Cecilia Krupa of West Hartford, and a brother Zygmunt Krupa of Hollywood, Florida and West Hartford. She worked for the State of Connecticut and retired from the Labor Department. There will be no calling hours. Private Burial will be in East Cemetery. Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St, Manchester CT is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 15, 2020.
October 15, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Holmes Funeral Home - Manchester
