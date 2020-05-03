Claire Mellitz, born on August 21, 1924, passed away on May 1, 2020 at age 95. Claire was born in Brookline, MA, to Frances and Philip Adelson. She married Jacob (Jack) Mellitz in 1948 and lived primarily in Fairfield, CT, where they raised their three sons. A highly educated woman of her time, she graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Boston University, received a Masters in Social Work from Boston University and a Masters in Education from the University of Bridgeport. Claire was a social worker at Woodfield in Fairfield and Family Service in Bridgeport. Later she became the first social worker in Connecticut individually licensed by the State to perform home studies for couples wishing to adopt. She led an active life with interests in tennis, bridge, art, theater and travel. Not a shy person, Claire never needed prompting to express her opinion on any subject. Claire was predeceased by her father as a young child. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack, and later her mother, Frances. She is survived by her sister Norma Goldwyn of Flushing, NY. Claire is also survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Michael and Pam of Beacon Falls; Jonathan and Sheila of West Hartford; and Jeremy and Sandra of Guilford. She also leaves her grandchildren Joshua, Daniel, Kate, Jade, and Lily, and her great-granddaughter Mackenzie. Due to Covid-19 the funeral will be private. Donations in Claire's memory may be made to Mazon, P.O. Box 96119, Washington, D.C. 20090 or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.