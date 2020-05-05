Claire Mellitz passed away on May 1, 2020 at the age of 95. Claire was born on August 21, 1924 in Brookline, Mass. to Frances and Philip Adelson. Claire's father died when she was a child, a defining moment in her life. She and her younger sister Norma were raised by Frances in a single parent home throughout the Great Depression. An excellent and driven student, Claire was a top honors student throughout her academic career. She was a full scholarship student at Boston University and was a proud member of Phi Beta Kappa. She continued her academic pursuits and success in her adult life. She earned a Master's Degree in Social Work from Boston University and a Master's Degree in Education from the University of Bridgeport. She was an unusually well educated woman for her generation. As a professional, Claire was a social worker focused on adoption at Woodfield in Fairfield and Family Services in Bridgeport. A groundbreaker, she fought the State for three years and won, becoming the first social worker in Connecticut individually licensed to perform home studies for couples and individuals seeking to adopt. She also maintained a thriving practice as a licensed therapist, serving her clients for over 40 years. In 1948, Claire married Jacob (Jack) Mellitz; they remained married until Jack passed away in 1994. Together they raised three sons in Fairfield: Michael, Jonathan and Jeremy. In her earlier years Claire had been musically oriented (French horn, piano, guitar); throughout her life she loved to dance, had an appreciation for fine art and enjoyed theater of all types. She traveled the world. Often engaged in other pursuits, Claire appreciated her time with her sons, daughters in law and grandchildren. Certain Jewish holiday celebrations became part of family lore. She took pride in her grandson Daniel's (son of Jonathan and Sheila) theatrical talents and accomplishments. As to her other grandson Joshua (son of Michael and Pam), she followed closely his growing success as a businessman and entrepreneur. (A vacation that she took with him as a teen remains memorable for him). She always wanted a daughter (the elusive "Deborah") and finally had girls in the family when Jeremy and Sandy welcomed twin daughters Jade and Lily. They had a special relationship with Claire. Among other things, Claire (the dancer) attended and appreciated the quality of their ballet and dance performances and their success as choreographers. And Claire was excited by the addition of great granddaughter Mackenzie (daughter of grandson Daniel and Kate). In her later years, she wintered in Florida. There she had a wide circle of friends and a thriving social life, mirroring her life in Connecticut. She was a very social person. She was an avid walker throughout her life and loved keeping current on the news. Not a shy person, Claire never needed prompting to express her opinion on any subject. Claire is survived by her sister Norma Goldwyn of Flushing, New York. She is also survived by her sons and daughters in law: Michael and Pam Mellitz of Beacon Falls, Jonathan and Sheila Mellitz of West Hartford and Jeremy Mellitz and Sandy Jedziniak of Guilford. She is also survived by her grandchildren Daniel (and his wife Kate), Joshua, Lily and Jade and her great-granddaughter Mackenzie. Due to COVID-19, the funeral will be held in private. Donations in Claire's memory may be made to Mazon, a Jewish agency working to end hunger. (Mazon, P.O. Box 96119, Washington, D.C.). Donations may otherwise be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 5, 2020.