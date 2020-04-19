Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Claire Rocheleau


1924 - 2020
Claire Rocheleau Obituary
Claire Rocheleau, 95, of Windsor, passed away on April 15, 2020, at Kimberly Hall, in Windsor. She was born in 1924 in Leominster, MA, to the late Leona Giroux and Hermogene Rocheleau. After graduating from Hartford Public High School, Claire became a member of the Daughters of the Holy Spirit, for 30 years, teaching elementary school. Later, she moved to Manchester, and was employed by Kaiser Permanente. Her kind, generous, caring spirit will be greatly missed. Claire is survived by her sister, Lucile O'Connell of Manchester; a brother Francis and his wife Joyce, of Placerville, CA., as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and their children. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by sisters Jeannine Rabinowitz, Leona Magnan, brothers Lionel, Real, Firmin, Laurent, Wilfred, Charles, Claude, and Andre Rocheleau. Services will be private. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.holmeswatkins.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020
