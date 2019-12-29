Home

Today I lost my mom and best friend, but heaven has another angel. Claire Trudeau March, 91, of East Hartford, widow of Leon J. March, passed away, Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Glastonbury Health Care Center with her daughter by her side. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Raymond and Yvonne Trudeau, and her two brothers and two sisters. Claire is survived by her children, Shari, and her husband Joseph Spina, Leon, and his wife, Susan March, and Gary T. March, four grand-children, and two great-grand-children. She devoted her life to her family. Services are private. We would like to thank everyone at Glastonbury Health Care Center, especially Carlene, for their loving care. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 29, 2019
