Claire Lediard Westbrook, 96, of Lake Katrine, NY, formerly of South Windsor, CT, wife of the late G. Warren Westbrook died peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Kingston Hospital, NY, in the company of her son. Claire was born in Long Branch, NJ on October 7, 1922, daughter of Cecil and Clara (Wilson) Lediard. She grew up in Red Bank, NJ and was an accomplished singer with the big bands of the region. Claire obtained her nursing degree from Monmouth Memorial Hospital. Her country called in 1943 and Claire enlisted and served as a 1st Lieutenant in the US Army Nurse Corps. at Fort Dix, NJ. Shortly after the war she married the dashing Captain Charles 'Andy' Andersen and raised two sons, settling in South Windsor. Claire worked as an occupational nurse for Chrysler, Perkin-Elmer and the Hartford Insurance Group and as a Public Health Supervisor in Delaware and Manchester, CT. A resident of South Windsor for over 50 years, she was an active member of the Wapping Community Church and soprano soloist in the choir, where she met her beloved Warren. In their 41 years together, they traveled the world with friends. The seashore always held a special place in Claire's heart and was a major theme in her artistic work. Claire was an excellent photographer and designed and printed her own Christmas Cards for many years. She was also an avid sailor and always felt at home near the water, whether it was Florida, Lake Pocotopaug in Connecticut or her cherished Jersey shore. She served on the board of the Friends of South Windsor Library. She leaves her son, Christopher Andersen and his partner Kristen Garnier of Saugerties, NY; her grandson, Benjamin Andersen of Melbourne, Australia; a great-grandson, Calvin and step-children Sandra, Anthony, Richard and Jonathon Westbrook. She was predeceased by her son Jeffrey Andersen. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019, 12 Noon at the Wapping Community Church, 1790 Ellington Rd., South Windsor. Burial with Military Honors will follow at the Wapping Cemetery in South Windsor. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Friends South Windsor Library, payable to Friends of SWPL, 1550 Sullivan Ave., South Windsor, CT 06074. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019